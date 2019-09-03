Agreement with social networking sites needed

Lack of data sharing agreements with social networking sites was the main hindrance in halting the spread of fake news on social media from unknown accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Lack of data sharing agreements with social networking sites was the main hindrance in halting the spread of fake news on social media from unknown accounts.

India along with other 53 countries have signed agreements with Twitter and Facebook and the latter extend cooperation in data sharing and other related matters, however, Pakistan has not signed any such agreements with the social media giants, according to FIA Cybercrime.

Although, Pakistan telecommunication authority (PTA) has blocked around one million fake IDs on social media containing hate materials, but big social media giants like Facebook and Twitter were not cooperating with Pakistan in data sharing due to the absence of agreements.

According to PTA officials, Twitter has been informed of 246 accounts which were blocked on Kashmir issue while new cybercrime project was also commenced in September, 2018 to speed up the cases regarding social media complaints.

Many such cases have been surfaced over past few years where fake news were being spread on social media specially Twitter maligning the prominent political and social personalities.