UrduPoint.com

Agreements With IMF Should Be Presented In Parliament: Noor Alam Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Agreements with IMF should be presented in parliament: Noor Alam Khan

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday urged the government to present the agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Public Accounts Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday urged the government to present the agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the parliament.

Speaking on the supplementary budget in the National Assembly, he said the parliamentarians should be taken on board about the agreements with IMF, whether inked by the previous regime or being signed by the incumbent government.

Referring to the burgeoning inflation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Noor Alam Khan said the rate of Urea was gradually increasing, as the subsidy was given to industrialists who had nothing to do with farmers.

Similarly, he said, medicines had gone out of the purchasing power of common people as their prices had increased many folds. It was quite difficult for a daily wager earning Rs 800 to make both ends meet.

Talking about default bills of electricity, he proposed the government to withdraw the facility of provision of free electricity to certain government officials.

It was not fair that on one side, the electricity price was being increased for the poor consumers, and on the other, some people were provided electricity free of charge, he added.

Moreover, unscheduled load-shedding, that also of long hours, was being carried out in the rural areas of the country, he said.

Noor Alam Khan said hefty salaries with perks and privileges were being drawn by officials. Tax was always imposed on the poor, while the rich were given immunity, he said, adding the majority of officials in the tax department were allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

It was also the state's responsibility to provide basic facilities of life to the taxpayers, he stressed.

He said the farmers had been affected by the recent torrential rains and flash floods in various areas of the country, but they had not yet been given any financial relief.

He pointed out that there was a shortage of flour and Urea in the country as the two commodities were being exported to Afghanistan.

He asked the government to review its policies and provide maximum relief to the less-privileged class of society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan IMF National Assembly Shortage Electricity Poor Parliament Budget Immunity Price Government Rains Flour

Recent Stories

CIA Flew Decompression Chamber to Ship Allegedly I ..

CIA Flew Decompression Chamber to Ship Allegedly Involved in Nord Stream Blast - ..

7 minutes ago
 Banking court postpones order on Imran Khan's inte ..

Banking court postpones order on Imran Khan's interim bail

5 minutes ago
 Imran should admit his 'blunders': Shahid Khaqan A ..

Imran should admit his 'blunders': Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

5 minutes ago
 Ex-UN Envoy Haley in First Campaign Speech Says Bi ..

Ex-UN Envoy Haley in First Campaign Speech Says Biden Failing US, Not Leading At ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Allocates Additional $50Mln in Aid to Earthqua ..

UAE Allocates Additional $50Mln in Aid to Earthquake Victims in Syria - State Me ..

8 minutes ago
 Deepti Sharma sets up second World Cup win for Ind ..

Deepti Sharma sets up second World Cup win for India

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.