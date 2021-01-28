Agri advisory committee, Task Force Committee meetings held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The meetings of Agriculture Advisory Committee and District Task Force Committee were held at the Deputy Commissioner's office here on Thursday.

The meetings were chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz and attended by the officers from all wings of Agriculture Department, representatives of Fertilizers, Seeds and Pesticides Association and farmers.

Officers of all departments presented reports on ongoing projects of their departments.

Sialkot District Farmers board President Chaudhry Sarfraz Ghuman spoke on the issues including drainage, soil analysis reports and problems of farmers in the fruit and vegetable markets.

ADC Revenue Mir Muhmmad Nawaz directed Abdul Sami Tahir, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Sialkot, to hold meetings with the departments concerned and prepare a report and the issues should be resolved at the district level.

He said that if these issues related to province level, recommendations should be formulated and sent to the authorities concerned through the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

app/ir