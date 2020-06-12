Agri based economy, projects to help address challenges of Pakistan: Presidents CC&I

Presidents of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Friday underlined the need for investment in agricultural based projects to boost economy and employment in this part of the region

Agriculture is the backbone of this country, and there was serious need to utilize the potential of modern technology for bringing improvement in human resource and agriculture based sectors, eminent economic experts expressed these views while talking to a private news channel programs.

Commenting on budget allocation for agriculture and information technology sectors, President Chamber of Commerce Karachi, Agha Shahab urged the government to formulate a policy for introducing new seeds in agri sector so that we could earn money from such crops producing results.

"We have sufficient piece of barren lands but there is need to evolve a strategy for utilization of natural resources in a proper manner", he added.

President Chamber of Commerce Islamabad, Muhammad Ahmad said that due to COVID-19, the importance of information technology and E-Commerce have been increasing day by day, in every institution.

He said investment in the advance technology fields would fulfill the requirement of Pakistan in future.