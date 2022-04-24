Agri dept advises care of fruit giving plants during hot weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the gardeners to ensure proper care of fruit giving plants during summer season.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that severe hot weather leaves adverse effects on the growth of plants.

He suggested that the gardeners to ensure mild watering of big fruit plants with an interval of 10 to 12 days while small with a gap of 5 to 6 days.

Newly planted plants should be covered as they get more affected by the hot weather, he added.

He further said that temperature of land could be maintained through mulching.