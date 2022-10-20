UrduPoint.com

Agri Dept Advises Farmers To Complete Wheat Sowing Till Nov 30

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Agri dept advises farmers to complete wheat sowing till Nov 30

The Agriculture Department has said that suitable time for wheat sowing in rainfed areas started today (Thursday) and advised farmers to complete sowing of registered varieties recommended by the department till November 20 for optimum yield

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has said that suitable time for wheat sowing in rainfed areas started today (Thursday) and advised farmers to complete sowing of registered varieties recommended by the department till November 20 for optimum yield.

The Agriculture Department spokesman on Thursday said that suitable time for sowing in irrigated areas would begin from November 1 and would continue till the month end.

The government was providing high yielding seed varieties to farmers at low price, subsidized by Rs 1,200 per acre, he said and advised the farmers to sow approved varieties in rain-fed (Baraani) areas, including Markaz-19, Urooj-22, Baraani-17, Pakistan-13, Fateh Jang-16, Ehsan-16, and MA-21.

Farmers were advised to sow seed having germination strength not below 85 percent at the rate of 40-50 kilogram per acre. The seed should be treated with some anti-fungus pesticide after consulting local officials.

Field should be ploughed twice before sowing and traditional land-leveler (Suhaga) be also applied to level the field and uproot weeds.

It would also help bring moist soil to the surface. Sowing should be done by drill, the spokesman said.

He recommended that owners of wheat fields in low-rain areas like Rajanpur, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Mianwali, Jand, Pindi Ghaib, and Khushab should get a bag of Urea and half a bag of SoP per acre at the sowing time.

The areas known for receiving medium level rain, including Chaklwal, Talla Gang, and Pind Dadan Khan, the farmers should get 1.25 bag of DAP, 1.25 bag of Urea and half a bag of SoP at the time of sowing.

The farmers in high rain areas, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Narowal, Sohawa, Gujrat, Kharian and Shakkargarh should get 1.5 bag of DAP, 1.5 bag of Urea, and a bag of SoP per acre at the time of sowing.

Farmers from the arid zone areas should also pay attention to removal of weeds. After germination, they should remove weeds by hand hoeing and then subject the field to drying.

Related Topics

Agriculture Gujrat Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Price Jhelum Khushab Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Rajanpur Attock Kharian Jand Pind Dadan Khan Sohawa November From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

District administration accelerates campaign again ..

District administration accelerates campaign against professional beggars

57 seconds ago
 Rangers arrested RAW trained former MQM-London act ..

Rangers arrested RAW trained former MQM-London activist

59 seconds ago
 Prime Minister lauds cabinet members for removing ..

Prime Minister lauds cabinet members for removing impediments in SDF projects wi ..

2 minutes ago
 DC pays surprise visit to vegetable market

DC pays surprise visit to vegetable market

2 minutes ago
 Trials for upcoming 73rd Punjab Games start

Trials for upcoming 73rd Punjab Games start

2 minutes ago
 PHA starts implementation of dengue SOP on visitor ..

PHA starts implementation of dengue SOP on visitors

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.