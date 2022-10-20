Agri dept advises farmers to complete wheat sowing till Nov 30

The Agriculture Department has said that suitable time for wheat sowing in rainfed areas started today (Thursday) and advised farmers to complete sowing of registered varieties recommended by the department till November 20 for optimum yield

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has said that suitable time for wheat sowing in rainfed areas started today (Thursday) and advised farmers to complete sowing of registered varieties recommended by the department till November 20 for optimum yield.

The Agriculture Department spokesman on Thursday said that suitable time for sowing in irrigated areas would begin from November 1 and would continue till the month end.

The government was providing high yielding seed varieties to farmers at low price, subsidized by Rs 1,200 per acre, he said and advised the farmers to sow approved varieties in rain-fed (Baraani) areas, including Markaz-19, Urooj-22, Baraani-17, Pakistan-13, Fateh Jang-16, Ehsan-16, and MA-21.

Farmers were advised to sow seed having germination strength not below 85 percent at the rate of 40-50 kilogram per acre. The seed should be treated with some anti-fungus pesticide after consulting local officials.

Field should be ploughed twice before sowing and traditional land-leveler (Suhaga) be also applied to level the field and uproot weeds.

It would also help bring moist soil to the surface. Sowing should be done by drill, the spokesman said.

He recommended that owners of wheat fields in low-rain areas like Rajanpur, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Mianwali, Jand, Pindi Ghaib, and Khushab should get a bag of Urea and half a bag of SoP per acre at the sowing time.

The areas known for receiving medium level rain, including Chaklwal, Talla Gang, and Pind Dadan Khan, the farmers should get 1.25 bag of DAP, 1.25 bag of Urea and half a bag of SoP at the time of sowing.

The farmers in high rain areas, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Narowal, Sohawa, Gujrat, Kharian and Shakkargarh should get 1.5 bag of DAP, 1.5 bag of Urea, and a bag of SoP per acre at the time of sowing.

Farmers from the arid zone areas should also pay attention to removal of weeds. After germination, they should remove weeds by hand hoeing and then subject the field to drying.