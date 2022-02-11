Agri Dept distributes 100 metric tons wheat seeds among farmers

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Agriculture Department has distributed 100 metric tons certified wheat seeds among farmers in districts of Gilgit-Baltistan including Gilgit, Ghizer, Diamer, Skardu and Shigar

Agriculture Department has distributed 100 metric tons certified wheat seeds among farmers in districts of Gilgit-Baltistan including Gilgit, Ghizer, Diamer, Skardu and Shigar.

Addressing the seed distribution event in Pakora Ishkoman, Deputy Director, Saeed Iqbal Hussain said Gilgit-Baltistan government annually purchased 150,000 metric tons of wheat from PASSCO to meet the need of the people of the province.

Hussain said this Federal funded project would help improving wheat productivity in GB and ensure food security.

