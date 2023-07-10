Agri dept for ensuring protection of fruits in SW Upper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Department Extension in South Waziristan Upper was utilizing all available resources to ensure the protection of fruits in addition to an increase in production.

This was stated by District Director Agriculture South Waziristan Dr. Muhammad Anwar Khan while distributing free Fruit Fly Traps among the local farmers.

The Fruit Fly Traps were distributed by the Department of Agriculture Extension among the farmers, gardeners and landowners of Tehsil Sarokai following the directions of the deputy commissioner South Waziristan Upper.

On this occasion, Director General Agriculture Extension Merged Districts Murad Ali Khan, District Director Agriculture South Waziristan Dr.

Muhammad Anwar Khan, Agriculture Officer Sarokai Saud Wazir and ICT Officers Tahir, Noor Rehman and Field Assistant Syed Walli Khan were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, the officers of the agriculture department said that all the available resources would be utilized to ensure the protection of fruits besides increasing production.

They said it would not only help to benefit the farmers and gardeners but also ensure the availability of quality products for citizens.