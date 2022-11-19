Agri dept invites applications for canola production competition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for a competition of canola production under a programme of promotion of oil seeds production in the province.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Saturday that applications should be reached by December 8 at the offices of concerned Deputy Directors Agriculture (Extension).

The applications have been sought from farmers of three districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

He said that the farmers having three acres of irrigated land or more would be eligible to apply for competition.

The application form can be downloaded from website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.