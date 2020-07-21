UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri Dept Issues Advisory To Save Cotton Crops From Pests

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Agri Dept issues advisory to save cotton crops from pests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A large area of cotton crops have come under pest attack mainly with white fly, jassid, mealybug, and the agriculture department has advised growers to carry out scouting twice a week.

Assistant Director for Agriculture Reformation Naveed Asmat Kahlon said in this regard on Tuesday that agriculture experts teams were sent in fields to inform farmers about controlling pest attacks which fearing reducing cotton production this season.

Affected areas including Seet Pur, Khan Garh, Sultan Pur were marked among large areas of the cotton spread across the district.

Provincial Agriculture Minister and Secretary Agriculture were themselves out to help out growers to save from attack of whitefly, jassid and mealybug sharply.

Naveed Asmat further said that the government had fixed target of cotton crop production up to seven million bales this year, to which agriculture experts were busy day and night to guide growers. He said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed himself was paying emergency visit at agri lands to achieve the target.

Related Topics

Attack Punjab Agriculture Visit Guide Agri Cotton From Government Million

Recent Stories

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

20 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

31 minutes ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

43 minutes ago

Blast in Quetta Bazaar leaves one dead, seven othe ..

48 minutes ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 26 ..

1 hour ago

Federal Cabinet to meet today to discuss political ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.