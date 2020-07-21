Agri Dept issues advisory to save cotton crops from pests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A large area of cotton crops have come under pest attack mainly with white fly, jassid, mealybug, and the agriculture department has advised growers to carry out scouting twice a week.

Assistant Director for Agriculture Reformation Naveed Asmat Kahlon said in this regard on Tuesday that agriculture experts teams were sent in fields to inform farmers about controlling pest attacks which fearing reducing cotton production this season.

Affected areas including Seet Pur, Khan Garh, Sultan Pur were marked among large areas of the cotton spread across the district.

Provincial Agriculture Minister and Secretary Agriculture were themselves out to help out growers to save from attack of whitefly, jassid and mealybug sharply.

Naveed Asmat further said that the government had fixed target of cotton crop production up to seven million bales this year, to which agriculture experts were busy day and night to guide growers. He said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed himself was paying emergency visit at agri lands to achieve the target.