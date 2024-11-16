Agri dept launches wheat campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Agriculture Department has launched a massive “wheat grow campaign” to persuade and motivate farmers for cultivation of wheat over maximum space of their land.

In this connection, all officers and officials of Directorate of Agricultural Information Faisalabad visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) under the leadership of Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad Dr Asif Ali for subscription of social media pages of Agriculture Department including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari said that agricultural graduates belonging to various universities of the province including UAF had been assigned duties of “Wheat Grow Campaign” and they along with the officers of agriculture department would hold meetings at village level and guide growers for obtaining maximum production by using latest technologies.

He said that social media would also be utilized in this connection as entire relevant information relating to production plans of major crops including wheat, vegetables, fruits and fodder, etc. was uploaded on social pages of the agriculture department.

He said that farmers could also get information about other mega projects from these pages like Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Card, Green Tractor Scheme, Farm Mechanization, Solarization of Tube Wells, Improvement of Water Courses and More Grow Wheat Prizes.

With the help of social media, farmers would be motivated to grow maximum wheat for self-reliance as well as prosperity of the country, Lashari added.