Agri dept recovers fake pesticides

(@FahadShabbir)

Agriculture department pest warning recovered fake pesticides during a crackdown on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Agriculture department pest warning recovered fake pesticides during a crackdown on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, a team of agriculture department led by Assistant Director Agriculture Pest Warning Dr Muhammad Yasir raided at Village 42-A/10-R and recovered fake pesticides from a dealer's shop.

The team handed over the fake pesticides to Sadar police station and put an application for registration of FIR against the pesticide dealer.