UrduPoint.com

Agri Dept Recovers Fake Pesticides

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Agri dept recovers fake pesticides

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Agriculture department pest warning recovered fake pesticides during a crackdown on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, a team of agriculture department led by Assistant Director Agriculture Pest Warning Dr Muhammad Yasir raided at Village 42-A/10-R and recovered fake pesticides from a dealer's shop.

The team handed over the fake pesticides to Sadar police station and put an application for registration of FIR against the pesticide dealer.

Related Topics

Police Station Agriculture FIR From

Recent Stories

Durrani inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1 ..

Durrani inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1292nd Urs

46 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

48 minutes ago
 Available resources to be utilized to improve drai ..

Available resources to be utilized to improve drainage, sanitation in Kemari: Ad ..

48 minutes ago
 Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir ..

Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir

48 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of ..

Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of conduct during LG polls

54 minutes ago
 DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by ..

DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by rains

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.