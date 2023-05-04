UrduPoint.com

Agri Dept Seeks Applications For Cotton Production Competition-2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :In line with the directions of the Punjab government, the agriculture department is going to organize cotton production competition-2023 for the rehabilitation and promotion of cotton production in the region.

The interesting farmers can submit their applications by July 31.

Agriculture Director Ch Abdul Hameed said here Thursday that a cash prize of Rs 1.

5 million would be given to topper cotton growers at province level while Rs 0.8 million to farmers at district level.

He said that the male and female farmers who cultivate cotton crops over five acres of land would be eligible to participate in the contest. The other conditions of the contest are written in application forms which are available at the offices of concerned agriculture departments free of cost. The forms could be downloaded from website www.agripunjab.gov.pk

