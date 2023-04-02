Agri dept seizes over Rs 58m fake pesticides in first quarter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Pest Warning and Quality control department has raided against fake pesticides and seized fake and substandard pesticides worth Rs 58.5 million during the end of first quarter of current fiscal year 2023.

Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of pesticides cotton zone Multan, Dr Ghulam Abbas, has issued the progress report of four divisions of cotton zone including Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G Khan and Sahiwal as performance remained excellent.

Similarly, 89 FIRs were got registered during various operations, including 69 raids made by the departmental teams.

Director pest warning said that the number of misfit samples was 21 adding that the campaign against fake and substandard pesticides was in progress under the directions of Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel.

He further said that the raids against mafia dealing with fake and substandard pesticides were being made through track and trace system in order to provide quality agri inputs to growers.