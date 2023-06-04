Agri dept starts internship program for students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has said that an internship program had been started in the department for agriculture graduate students with the aim to improve cotton production.

Presiding over a meeting of the Recruitment Committee of the Internship Program at MNS Agricultural University on Sunday, he said that the internship program had been started for the students, for which the Punjab government has allocated a huge amount of Rs. 150 million, through which 2,000 male and female students would be recruited under the internship program.

Ateel further said that the interns would be paid Rs. 20,000 per month under the program. The students who have passed the seventh semester of BSC Honors Agriculture would be eligible to apply while students enrolled in MSc Honors can also submit applications, he added.

In the meeting, the date of submission of online applications was unanimously extended to June 10 and it was also decided that the students having a learner's license of motorcycle would also be eligible to apply for the internship program. The interns must be local residents and they would be deployed at their native Tehsils for provision of guidance to farmers regarding cotton care.

Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University Professor Dr Asif Ali, Additional Secretary Task Force South Punjab Imtiaz Ahmed Waraich, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali Butar, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr Shafqat Saeed and other members were also present in the meeting.