Agri Dept Starts Registration Process For Insurance Of Crops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Under the Punjab government's crop insurance (takaful) programme, the registration process has been initiated.

Under the programme, registration of wheat, canola, sun flower, cotton and paddy crops in all the four districts of the Faisalabad division for the Rabi crop 2022-23 and Kharif 23 had been started.

The farmers would be provided compensation in case, their crops were damaged due to weather changes, natural calamities and grasshopper attack.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hamid said on Wednesday that 100 per cent premium would be paid to farmers having up to 5 acres land and 50 to that owner of up to 25 acres land.

He said that the insurance claim would be calculated according to average production recorded at tehsil level.

He said that farmers could register them by visiting local agriculture offices through up reporting service/agriculture extension or website.

