Agri Dept. suggests steps for proper care of cotton during rainy season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Agriculture Department urged farmers to make special arrangements for proper care of their cotton crops during the rainy season.

The official sources stated that normal rainfall was beneficial for the cotton crop as it used to promote growth and positively impacted the flowering. However, excessive rainfall that causes water logging in the fields can be extremely harmful. If rainwater remains in the fields for more than 24 hours, it can lead to significant damage.

The nutrients in the soil may move deeper, beyond the reach of the plant roots, causing a deficiency in essential nutrients and slowing down the process of photosynthesis, the sources stated.

In case of heavy rains, farmers should dig a deep trench along the edges of the fields to allow excess water to drain out.

This water can later be directed to a larger channel to irrigate paddy or sugarcane fields. If it is not possible to drain water from the fields, deep pits should be dug on both sides of the field to collect the excess rainwater. Two or three days after the rain, they should apply one bag of urea per acre when the soil moisture is suitable to compensate for nitrogen deficiency.

Farmers should ensure immediate drainage of water from the cotton fields after rains. Additionally, they should irrigate the fields with light water, keeping in mind the weather forecast from the Meteorological Department, the sources concluded.