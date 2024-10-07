'Agri Dept Taking Measures To Provide Relief To Farmers'
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi visited Muzaffargarh to
inspect the Kisan Card distribution center on Monday.
The initiative is a part of a broader effort, following directions from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz,
aimed at providing the maximum relief to farmers through the agriculture department's practical
measures.
During his visit, Magsi emphasized the importance of timely distribution and directed district officials
to ensure that all Kisan Cards were issued within the stipulated time.
He reiterated that the department was committed to use available resource to streamline
the process and prioritize farmers' needs.
Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Bhatti briefed the secretary about the process
of cards.
