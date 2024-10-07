Open Menu

'Agri Dept Taking Measures To Provide Relief To Farmers'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

'Agri dept taking measures to provide relief to farmers'

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi visited Muzaffargarh to

inspect the Kisan Card distribution center on Monday.

The initiative is a part of a broader effort, following directions from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz,

aimed at providing the maximum relief to farmers through the agriculture department's practical

measures.

During his visit, Magsi emphasized the importance of timely distribution and directed district officials

to ensure that all Kisan Cards were issued within the stipulated time.

He reiterated that the department was committed to use available resource to streamline

the process and prioritize farmers' needs.

Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Bhatti briefed the secretary about the process

of cards.

