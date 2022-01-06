UrduPoint.com

Agri Dept To Organize 'Pakistan Horti Expo' On Jan 29

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

The Punjab Agriculture department will organize a two-day event of 'Pakistan Horti Expo' on January 29 to showcase country's vegetables and fruits besides agriculture value added products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department will organize a two-day event of 'Pakistan Horti Expo' on January 29 to showcase country's vegetables and fruits besides agriculture value added products.

A spokesman of the department said on Thursday that this year 50 delegation from 13 countries would participate in the event.

He said that the department had organized three 'Pakistan Horti Expo' previously in which Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth 10.2 million Dollars were signed.

Interested people and those who wanted to set up stalls should contact Establishment of Model Farm Project21-Davis Road and contact on 99205071 for information, he added.

