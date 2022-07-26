Agri dept to receive applications for provision of laser land levelers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for providing them laser land levelers on subsidised rates under national programme for improvement of watercourses in Pakistan (phase-II).

A spokesman for agriculture research information unit said on Tuesday that the government would provide subsidy of Rs250,000 on each unit.

The growers, who had their own tractors were eligible for applying to purchase the machine on subsidised rate, he said and added that the applicant would however be bound to provide services for leveling land of at least 300 acres in his area during project period.

He said that application forms for laser land levelers were available in the offices of deputy director or assistant director on-farm water management whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk.

The intending farmers should submit their applications along with necessary documents up till August 10, 2022and for those applicants who had already submitted applications for this programme 2021-22 but not succeed in the balloting. More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture department or office of on-farm water management department, he added.