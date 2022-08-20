UrduPoint.com

Agri Deptt Extends Date For Receiving Applications Till Aug 25 To Provide Laser Levelers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Agriculture department has extended date for receipt of applications to provide laser land leveler to farmers under National Program for Improvement of watercourses (Phase II) till August 25, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Agriculture department has extended date for receipt of applications to provide laser land leveler to farmers under National Program for Improvement of watercourses (Phase II) till August 25, 2022.

According to the spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department, laser land levelers were being provided to the farmers under the National Program for Improvement of watercourses (Phase II) with a subsidy of Rs 2,50,000 per unit.

The applicants must have own tractor for use of laser levelers. Applicant/Farmers/Agricultural Graduate should not have more than twelve and half acres of land in irrigated areas. Applicant should also be ready to level 300 acres of land annually during the project period in his area. While all such farmers who have obtained laser land leveler under any other scheme would not be eligible to apply.

The spokesman further said that the interested farmers should submit the complete application alongwith relevant documents to the Deputy Director or could obtained from the office of the Assistant Director (Irrigation Reform) for free of cost.

The growers could download from the website of Irrigation Reform, Department of Agriculture, Punjab www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk. All such farmers who submitted applications for laser land leveler in 2021-22 but were not successful in the draw need not to submit applications again as their previous year application will be valid but they have to submit affidavit.

Interested farmers could submit complete applications to the office of their respective Deputy Director (Irrigation Reform) by 25 August 2022. Farmers might contact the Ministry of Agriculture (Irrigation Reform) on phone number 042-99200757 during office hours, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

