Agri Deptt Focusing On Cotton Cultivation, Production Targets
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha said on Thursday the department was utilizing all possible resources to achieve cotton cultivation and production targets.
He said this while presiding over a meeting held here. He said, "Cotton is the most important crop of the Kharif season and has key importance for the country's economy."
This year, field formations had been assigned a special task for the technical guidance of farmers from cotton cultivation to picking, he said and added that in this regard, a special awareness campaign was underway in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Multan divisions for early cotton cultivation in the first phase.
He said that all the relevant field formations should guide the farmers to use triple genes varieties recommended by the Agriculture department for the early sowing of cotton.
He further said that agriculture extension staff at village level should provide all possible facilities to the farmers.
The Agriculture Secretary further said that strict monitoring was being carried out to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs in the markets.
He said, "Early sowing helps improving the quality of cotton and reducing chances of attack by harmful insects."
Farmers should be provided with guidance on all matters related to early sowing of cotton crop this year, he said.
