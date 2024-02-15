Open Menu

Agri Deptt Focusing On Cotton Cultivation, Production Targets

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Agri deptt focusing on cotton cultivation, production targets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha said on Thursday the department was utilizing all possible resources to achieve cotton cultivation and production targets.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held here. He said, "Cotton is the most important crop of the Kharif season and has key importance for the country's economy."

This year, field formations had been assigned a special task for the technical guidance of farmers from cotton cultivation to picking, he said and added that in this regard, a special awareness campaign was underway in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Multan divisions for early cotton cultivation in the first phase.

He said that all the relevant field formations should guide the farmers to use triple genes varieties recommended by the Agriculture department for the early sowing of cotton.

He further said that agriculture extension staff at village level should provide all possible facilities to the farmers.

The Agriculture Secretary further said that strict monitoring was being carried out to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs in the markets.

He said, "Early sowing helps improving the quality of cotton and reducing chances of attack by harmful insects."

Farmers should be provided with guidance on all matters related to early sowing of cotton crop this year, he said.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Guide Sahiwal Sargodha Market Cotton All From

Recent Stories

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

1 hour ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

1 hour ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

1 hour ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

2 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

2 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

2 hours ago
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

2 hours ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

2 hours ago
 Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

2 hours ago
 FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic deve ..

FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan