Agri Deptt For Introduction Of Profit Generating Farming Techniques In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Agri deptt for introduction of profit generating farming techniques in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Agriculture department will introduce maximum profit generating farming to guide farmers, improve their living standard and boost agriculture sector.

In a meeting chaired by Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel, the officials presented a special plan to promote profit generating farming techniques. Under this plan, maximum profit generating crops, fruit plants and vegetables would be sown in an acre, at every government farms. The sowing will be completed by August. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that demonstration plots comprised of one acre would be introduced at every government farm. The demonstration plots will help create awareness amongst farmers, how to earn maximum by limiting input cost.

About 67 per cents farmers have less than one hectare land in the country. The government is very much interested in improving living standard of the small farmers, he observed. About demonstration plots, he stated that fruit plants, crops and vegetables would be sown simultaneously. Similarly, organic inputs will be used in these plots. Saqib also directed officials to establish bird-nests so that the birds could abolish pests in the crops. He also promised to offer handsome prizes to the officials in case they perform well. On this occasion, additional secretary agriculture task force Barak Ullah Khan, Additional Secretary Admin Syed Naveed Aalam, Deputy Secretary Asif Raza and many other officers were also present.

