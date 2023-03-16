Agri deptt optimistic of getting bumper crop of oil seed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The agriculture department is optimistic of getting a bumper crop of oil seed, including Raya, Toria, Canola, Mustard (Sarson), which has been cultivated over 340,000 acres of land in Punjab.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Khalid Mahmood said here on Thursday that the last year, oil seeds were cultivated over 377,652 acres of land in different districts of the province and 148,357 tons production was achieved.

He said there was a dire need to bring the maximum land under oil seeds cultivation in the countryto meet food needs of the people.