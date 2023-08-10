Agri Deptt recovers fake pesticides, arrested a dealer

Open Menu

August 10, 2023

Agriculture department have recovered fake pesticides and arrested a dealer during a special crackdown launched across the district against the dealers involved in selling fake pesticides to farmers on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Agriculture department have recovered fake pesticides and arrested a dealer during a special crackdown launched across the district against the dealers involved in selling fake pesticides to farmers on Thursday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi, the Director Agriculture (Extension) DG Khan Division Mehr Abid Hussain along with the team raided Mohana Chowk and checked the record and quality of pesticides at different dealer's shops. The officers confiscated fake pesticides worth Rs 1.1 million and arrested a pesticide dealer.

During another raid against fake fertilizer dealers, the officer confiscated fake fertilizer of worth Rs 0.

7 million and imposed a fine of Rs 36,000 on the dealer besides registration of FIR against the dealer.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehr Abid Hussain said that zero-tolerance policy was being followed against the dealers involved in selling fake pesticides and fertilizers to farmers not only causing loss to farmers but also affecting crops.

He said that the dealers involved in such illegal practices would be treated with iron hands as they would not only be fined but FIRs would also be registered against them.

