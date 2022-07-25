UrduPoint.com

Agri Deptt Seeks Application From Fertilizer Dealers For License By Aug 5

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :District agriculture department has sought applications from the fertilizer dealers/retailers for obtaining licenses as per directives of the provincial government by August 5.

In a notification issued by Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Rana Habib-Ul-Rehman, the provincial government has declared license compulsory for dealership of fertilizer across the province. The DD Agriculture said that the interested dealers have been asked to submit their application along with three sets of original degree of matriculation, national identity card, stamp paper, contract paper of rented shop, map of shop, godown and four passport size pictures attested by a senior officer.

Incomplete, incorrect and applications after due date would not be entertained, DD Agriculture added.

He said that the first meeting of the committee for issuing of license would be organized in the first week of the next month. He said that license would be issued for six months initially, during this tenure the dealers would have to attend different training sessions for obtaining regular license otherwise their license would be cancelled.

