Agri deptt seeks applications for portable solar irrigation system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has sought applications from growers for the provision of portable solar irrigation system at concessional rates.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that portable solar irrigation system would be provided under national programme to boost the yield of pulses.

He said, under the scheme, farmer would be bound to give facility of portable solar irrigation system to other growers for three years on rent.

He further said agricultural machinery provided under the scheme would only be used for agriculture purpose.

Applications could be submitted in Agriculture (Extension) Assistant Director office till February 25.

The spokesman said that after proper inspection, balloting would be held and last date of balloting would be March 5.

For information farmers could contact on 0800-17000, he added.