Agri deptt seeks applications for wheat yield competition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The agriculture extension department has sought applications from wheat growers till January 31 for participation in wheat yield competition in the district.

The aim of wheat production competition was to enhance wheat yield.

According to Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood, farmers who had cultivated wheat crops over five acres of land were eligible to take part in the competition.

He said that the winner at the district level would be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 300,000; second Rs 200,000 and third Rs 100,000.

The application forms are available at the offices of local offices of agriculture extension departments and the last date of submission of forms is January 31.

He advised the farmers to root out weeds from fields and ensure pestscouting besides applying nitrogen, phosphorus, potash and zinc fertilizers.