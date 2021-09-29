Agri deptt seizes counterfeit, illegal agricultural products worth Rs 577,825

Agriculture Department Pest Warning District Sialkot claimed on Wednesday to have seized spurious and illegal agricultural products worth Rs 577,825

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department Pest Warning District Sialkot claimed on Wednesday to have seized spurious and illegal agricultural products worth Rs 577,825.

Agriculture Officer Pest Warning Pasrur Tehsil Shoaib Rasool on the special instructions of Assistant Director Agriculture Pest Warning Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri during an operation against the sellers of unlicensed, dealership and expired agriculture products in tehsil Pasrur and recovered counterfeit and illegal agricultural products.

Qilla Kalarwala police have registered a case against the accused.

All the seized items have been handed over to the police.