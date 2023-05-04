Agri deptt sets target for cotton cultivation in division

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The agriculture department has set a target for bringing 118,000 acres land under cotton crop cultivation in the division during the current year.

The agri department would ensure provision of quality seed to farmers for completing cotton crop by May 30.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said on Thursday that the best per acre cotton produce could be achieved by adopting modern production technology.

He said an awareness campaign for farmers about cultivations methods, enhancing per acre production, use of fertilizer and pesticides were ongoing across the division.

He asked farmers to follow the recommendations of the agriculture department while cultivating of cotton crop.

He advised farmers to sow only approved BT varieties of cotton as they had more resistance power againstinsect attack on the crop.