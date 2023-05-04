UrduPoint.com

Agri Deptt Sets Target For Cotton Cultivation In Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Agri deptt sets target for cotton cultivation in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The agriculture department has set a target for bringing 118,000 acres land under cotton crop cultivation in the division during the current year.

The agri department would ensure provision of quality seed to farmers for completing cotton crop by May 30.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said on Thursday that the best per acre cotton produce could be achieved by adopting modern production technology.

He said an awareness campaign for farmers about cultivations methods, enhancing per acre production, use of fertilizer and pesticides were ongoing across the division.

He asked farmers to follow the recommendations of the agriculture department while cultivating of cotton crop.

He advised farmers to sow only approved BT varieties of cotton as they had more resistance power againstinsect attack on the crop.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Agriculture Agri May Cotton Best

Recent Stories

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

8 minutes ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

8 minutes ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

1 hour ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

1 hour ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

1 hour ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.