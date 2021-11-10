UrduPoint.com

Agri Deptt Starts Crackdown Against Sale Of Fake Pesticides, Fertilizer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:53 PM

On the directives of agriculture department, special monitoring team started crackdown against fake fertilizer dealers and confiscated non-registered pesticides of five companies and registered a case against dealer

MATARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of agriculture department, special monitoring team started crackdown against fake fertilizer dealers and confiscated non-registered pesticides of five companies and registered a case against dealer.

Special monitoring team of plant protection unit led by Director Agriculture Sindh Jawed Ahmed Samon raided 20 shops in Matiari, Hala, Saeed abad, odero lal station and khyber areas.

On the occasion, Officers of Agriculture department islam u din Rajput, Nadeem Ahmed Korai, Additional Director Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Rahoo, Deputy Director Agriculture Saleem Rajput, Deputy Director Agriculture Aamir Bozdar and others were also present.

Monitoring team officers warned dealers to avoid sale of fake pesticides, fertilizer and varieties of fake, sub standard and non-registered fertilizer companies otherwise strict action would be taken under the relevant law, besides imposing fine from Rs.

10,000 to Rs. 500,000 and sending violators behind bars.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Director Matiari Rafiq Ahmed Rahoo appealed the growers to purchase pesticides,seeds and fertilizers only from registered companies and get purchasing receipts from dealers.

He further said that in order to prevent growers from purchasing fake pesticides, seeds concerted efforts were being taken by the authorities and crackdown was continued against dealers and non-registered companies.

