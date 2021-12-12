UrduPoint.com

Agri Deptt Starts Implantation Of The Project For Service Delivery Improvement

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Agri deptt starts implantation of the project for service delivery improvement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The agriculture department has started implantation of the project for improvement of service delivery by agriculture extension services across the province which would be completed with funds of Rs 10 billion.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the services would be provided to farmers by use of ICT through private service providers and a command and control centre would be established in collaboration with Punjab Information and Technology board for effective monitoring.

Provision of modern agricultural extension services to farmers in Punjab was need of hour and now, the project has been started under "privatization of agriculture extension service to improve service delivery. The Agriculture department would start the project across the province but it was initially from Sargodha, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala Divisions. It has been decided to deploy field force at the level of Union Council through private service providers to provide modern agricultural extension service to farmers in Punjab for them technical guidance, handout added.

Under the program two field assistants would be deployed at each union council while one agriculture officer would be deputed in three union councils.

The handout added that the staff would educate farmers about the productivity enhancement, diversification, intensification, value addition without much harming soil. The farmers would be provided latest crop production information at their door-steps through introduction of Private Provider ICT Based Extension under the project.

A special call center would also be set up for farmer awareness under this scheme and through which SMS, Robo Calls, in addition to provision of latest production technology of crops, weather and market related information to farmers. The project will strengthen the linkages of farmers with the Department of Agriculture after getting technical guidance at their doorsteps which would held increase their agricultural production, handout added.

Related Topics

Weather Technology Punjab Agriculture Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Gujranwala Sunday SMS Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

3 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Found ..

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation sign $10m agreement to i ..

11 minutes ago
 EWEC issues request for qualifications for develop ..

EWEC issues request for qualifications for development of Shuweihat S4 RO Indepe ..

26 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in ..

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in women&#039;s rights this year ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.