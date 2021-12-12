Agri deptt starts implantation of the project for service delivery improvement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The agriculture department has started implantation of the project for improvement of service delivery by agriculture extension services across the province which would be completed with funds of Rs 10 billion.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the services would be provided to farmers by use of ICT through private service providers and a command and control centre would be established in collaboration with Punjab Information and Technology board for effective monitoring.

Provision of modern agricultural extension services to farmers in Punjab was need of hour and now, the project has been started under "privatization of agriculture extension service to improve service delivery. The Agriculture department would start the project across the province but it was initially from Sargodha, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala Divisions. It has been decided to deploy field force at the level of Union Council through private service providers to provide modern agricultural extension service to farmers in Punjab for them technical guidance, handout added.

Under the program two field assistants would be deployed at each union council while one agriculture officer would be deputed in three union councils.

The handout added that the staff would educate farmers about the productivity enhancement, diversification, intensification, value addition without much harming soil. The farmers would be provided latest crop production information at their door-steps through introduction of Private Provider ICT Based Extension under the project.

A special call center would also be set up for farmer awareness under this scheme and through which SMS, Robo Calls, in addition to provision of latest production technology of crops, weather and market related information to farmers. The project will strengthen the linkages of farmers with the Department of Agriculture after getting technical guidance at their doorsteps which would held increase their agricultural production, handout added.