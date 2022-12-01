UrduPoint.com

Agri Deptt Terms News About Black Wheat Baseless

Published December 01, 2022

Agri deptt terms news about black wheat baseless

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The agriculture department Punjab urged farmers not to believe the nonsense spread through social media about black wheat.

According to a press release issued here On Thursday, the agriculture department has urged farmers to use the seed of only approved varieties by the Agriculture Department Punjab for Wheat cultivation.

Legal action was also being initiated against those who are involved in selling unapproved black wheat.

The release added that the process of wheat cultivation was continued in Punjab and black-coloured wheat is being advertised on social media by some vested interests.

The farmers have been informed by the Department that black wheat has been analyzed in ISO certified laboratory of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad and black coloured wheat advertised properties and additional nutritional claims on social media were found completely false and baseless.

The farmers were advised by Agriculture Department Punjab that farmers to cultivate wheat by using seeds of only approved varieties of the Department. All approved varieties of seeds were available from Punjab Seed Corporation and private seed companies.

The spokesperson further said in the release that thenapproved legal action was also being initiated against those who were involved in selling unapproved black wheat seed. Farmers should not pay attention to the rumors on social media and complete the cultivation of approved varieties of wheat at the earliest in order to get good production.

