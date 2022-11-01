Agri Deptt to extend support to research institutes for cotton growth

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Dr Faisal Zahoor said that they would extend all possible support to research institutions for the development and growth of cotton in the country, through mutual consultation with all stakeholders. He stated this during a maiden visit to Central Cotton Research Institute (CRRI) here on Tuesday. He maintained that the findings of the research should reach the farmers and we needed to focus on the discovery of cotton varieties that were more productive, while also considering the climate change. On this occasion, Additional Secretary, Agriculture, Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich was also with him. CCRI Director Dr Zahid Mahmood took him on a round of the experimental fields of the institution and briefed him about cotton research and its production.

He explained in detail about the different types of cotton produced by the institute, eradication of Pink Boll worms, and leaf technology. The scientists at the institute not only discovered new varieties, but also found solutions to the production problems of the farmers and conveyed the same to them. The CCRI director told the secretary about the research on cotton leaf curl leaf virus, the machine developed for nonseasonal control of pink boll worm, saying that it was low-cost and environment-friendly technology.