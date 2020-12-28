UrduPoint.com
Agri Deptt Urges Farmers To Cultivate Sunflower

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:11 PM

Agri deptt urges farmers to cultivate sunflower

Agriculture Department urged farmers to cultivate sunflower crop before January 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Agriculture Department urged farmers to cultivate sunflower crop before January 31.

According to official sources, the farmers who have not cultivated wheat crop, they should now cultivate sunflower as the ongoing season is highly suitable for it.

For farmers' guidance, a series of awareness programmes on tehsil, district and division levels were being organized. They should use laser land leveller for preparation of agriculture field. Two bags of DAP should be applied at the time of cultivation of suncrop.

Pakistan was spending huge amount on imports of cooking oil. The farmers could earn handsome profit from this crop within limited time period.

Punjab government was also providing Rs 5000 subsidy to promote sunflower.

