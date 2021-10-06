UrduPoint.com

Agri Development, Farmers Welfare Govt's Top Priorities: Saqib

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:39 PM

Agri development, farmers welfare govt's top priorities: Saqib

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar Wednesday said the development of agriculture and welfare of farmers were among top priorities of the present government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar Wednesday said the development of agriculture and welfare of farmers were among top priorities of the present government.

"Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has set up a separate secretariat for the development of South Punjab which is playing its active role with complete powers," he, in a message, said on the eve of World Cotton Day.

"For the first time, Rs11 billion has been allocated separately for equitable distribution of resources and agricultural development in South Punjab," he mentioned.

The additional chief secretary added, "The purpose of celebrating World Cotton Day is to recognize and highlight the importance of cotton globally".

He said cotton played central role in providing employment opportunities as well as maintaining economic stability.

"Cotton is not only the lifeline of our national economy but also has a deep connection with mankind. Cotton is a part of human needs from lap to grave", he maintained.

Pakistan was the fifth largest producer of cotton and it was of the paramount importance in country's economy as it was 60% dependent on our exports, said additional chief secretary.

He hoped that in the coming years not only cotton cultivation would increase in South Punjab but it would also improve profit margin for farmers.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Exports Punjab Agriculture Cotton From Government Top Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

57 seconds ago
 Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral ties with UK

58 seconds ago
 Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

1 minute ago
 NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

8 minutes ago
 IGP directs to ensure implementation on NAP

IGP directs to ensure implementation on NAP

8 minutes ago
 Taliban's Foreign Minister Discusses Aid to Afghan ..

Taliban's Foreign Minister Discusses Aid to Afghan Children With UN Delegation

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.