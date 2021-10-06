South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar Wednesday said the development of agriculture and welfare of farmers were among top priorities of the present government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar Wednesday said the development of agriculture and welfare of farmers were among top priorities of the present government.

"Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has set up a separate secretariat for the development of South Punjab which is playing its active role with complete powers," he, in a message, said on the eve of World Cotton Day.

"For the first time, Rs11 billion has been allocated separately for equitable distribution of resources and agricultural development in South Punjab," he mentioned.

The additional chief secretary added, "The purpose of celebrating World Cotton Day is to recognize and highlight the importance of cotton globally".

He said cotton played central role in providing employment opportunities as well as maintaining economic stability.

"Cotton is not only the lifeline of our national economy but also has a deep connection with mankind. Cotton is a part of human needs from lap to grave", he maintained.

Pakistan was the fifth largest producer of cotton and it was of the paramount importance in country's economy as it was 60% dependent on our exports, said additional chief secretary.

He hoped that in the coming years not only cotton cultivation would increase in South Punjab but it would also improve profit margin for farmers.