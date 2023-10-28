Agri development, guarantor to country’s prosperity: UAD VC

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah has said that agricultural development was the guarantor of the country’s prosperity.

Talking to media persons at his office, the VC stressed that agricultural scientists to develop high-yielding varieties that are also immune to climate change so that food security could be ensured by increasing agricultural productivity.

He informed that this year the country has achieved the best production of cotton and wheat.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was determined to develop a research environment across the province so that the problems being faced by the industry and society could be resolved on a scientific basis.

The vice chancellor said that there was an organized system for admissions of students belonging to villages in the UAD.

Moreover, he suggested that the flour be used by mixing up to 20 per cent of maize in wheat, saying, it would not only help to overcome all the problems of malnutrition but also get rid of Wheat import. He said that maize is comparatively cheap in terms of price.

He said that the UAD was also getting recognition at the national level. The vice chancellor said that trained and professional manpower was indispensable to overcome the challenges being faced by the country.