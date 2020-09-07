Agri development to help reduce poverty in Balochistan: Jam

QUETTA, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday stressed the need to develop the agriculture sector in the province as it would reduce poverty, increase in employment opportunities and promote economic activities.

It would also lead to lasting peace in the province, he said while chairing a meeting to review the progress of ongoing and new projects in the agriculture sector. Minister for Agriculture Zamrak Khan Achakzai, and Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar were also present in the meeting.

Jam Kamal said with the completion dams, including the Katchi Dam, millions of acres of barren land would be brought under cultivation, which would have a positive impact on the province's economy.

Secretary Agriculture Qambar Dashti told the meeting that some 27 previous agriculture projects were under way at the cost of Rs 37,212 million, while 16 new ones having estimated cost of Rs 2,905 million were undertaken during the current year. Eight ongoing and 10 new projects would be completed during the current year, he added.

He said the projects included the use of modern technology for water conservation, promotion of tunnel farming, strengthening of the Agricultural Department's research laboratories, promotion of research and development and improvement through registration and certification of new varieties of wheat, rice, barley and vegetables were underway.

He said training programmes for farmers and landowners on modern farming methods were also undertaken.

Referring to the Katchi Canal Command Area Development Project, he said 37,877 acres of land connected to one to 10 distributaries would be made cultivable under phase-I of the project costing Rs 1,670 million while under Part-B of Phase-I some 15 distributaries would be built at the cost of Rs 550 million.

The secretary said a 1,000 ton capacity date processing plant and cold storage in Panjgur costing Rs 400 million was near completion.

He also briefed the meeting about Mirani Dam Command Area Development Programme and payment of compensation to the dam victims.

The chief minister directed for submission of a detailed report on the payment of compensation to the victims of Mirani Dam.

He also directed the department concerned to complete the development projects within the stipulated time and also for hiring local engineers.