UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri Development To Help Reduce Poverty In Balochistan: Jam

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Agri development to help reduce poverty in Balochistan: Jam

QUETTA, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday stressed the need to develop the agriculture sector in the province as it would reduce poverty, increase in employment opportunities and promote economic activities.

It would also lead to lasting peace in the province, he said while chairing a meeting to review the progress of ongoing and new projects in the agriculture sector. Minister for Agriculture Zamrak Khan Achakzai, and Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar were also present in the meeting.

Jam Kamal said with the completion dams, including the Katchi Dam, millions of acres of barren land would be brought under cultivation, which would have a positive impact on the province's economy.

Secretary Agriculture Qambar Dashti told the meeting that some 27 previous agriculture projects were under way at the cost of Rs 37,212 million, while 16 new ones having estimated cost of Rs 2,905 million were undertaken during the current year. Eight ongoing and 10 new projects would be completed during the current year, he added.

He said the projects included the use of modern technology for water conservation, promotion of tunnel farming, strengthening of the Agricultural Department's research laboratories, promotion of research and development and improvement through registration and certification of new varieties of wheat, rice, barley and vegetables were underway.

He said training programmes for farmers and landowners on modern farming methods were also undertaken.

Referring to the Katchi Canal Command Area Development Project, he said 37,877 acres of land connected to one to 10 distributaries would be made cultivable under phase-I of the project costing Rs 1,670 million while under Part-B of Phase-I some 15 distributaries would be built at the cost of Rs 550 million.

The secretary said a 1,000 ton capacity date processing plant and cold storage in Panjgur costing Rs 400 million was near completion.

He also briefed the meeting about Mirani Dam Command Area Development Programme and payment of compensation to the dam victims.

The chief minister directed for submission of a detailed report on the payment of compensation to the victims of Mirani Dam.

He also directed the department concerned to complete the development projects within the stipulated time and also for hiring local engineers.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Technology Water Agriculture Dam Progress Lead Panjgur Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

56 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

2 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

3 hours ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.