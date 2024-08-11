Agri Development Vital For Economic Future : Ahsan Iqbal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal
said on Sunday that agriculture development was crucial for securing Pakistan's
economic future.
Talking to the media at 16th International Food, Hospitality & Beverage Industry
Exhibition and Conference here at Expo Center, he extending congratulations on
the successful organisation of the 16th food Asia International Trade Fair and
highlighting the country’s potential to significantly boost its resources through
agricultural exports, which could amount to billions of Dollars.
The planning minister emphasized that agriculture development was the only way
to effectively address the current challenges faced by the country. He detailed plans
for a transformative "Green Revolution," which would leverage technological
advancements to enhance agricultural productivity and drive national development.
Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Pakistan had significant growth potential across various
sectors. He stressed the need for enhancing exports to advance economically
and noted that with thousands of agro-processing units already operating, Pakistan
should capitalize on global trends by developing its national brands to foster growth
and increase revenue. He also underscored the importance of improving product
quality to meet international standards.
Drawing inspiration from athlete and the javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem, who
succeeded despite limited resources, the minister suggested that Pakistan, with
its abundant resources, should also be able to achieve substantial progress.
Reflecting on recent challenges, he acknowledged the impact of political instability
and policy deficiencies on the country's trajectory.
The planning minister stressed the need for unity and focused efforts to overcome
these obstacles and steer Pakistan towards progress and development.
Recalling the government's past achievements, he noted the successful resolution
of the energy crisis in 2013, which improved public welfare and supported industrial
growth. He reiterated the ambitious goal of increasing Pakistan’s exports from $30 billion
to $100 billion.
He highlighted the importance of creating a strong "Made in Pakistan" brand focused on quality.
To a question, the minister said the Punjab government had introduced a farmer’s package
and revealed plans to send a thousand agricultural professionals and researchers to China
for training in advance agri sectors in September.
Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged Pakistan’s low productivity levels and stressed that improving
production, particularly in dairy, was essential for alleviating farmers' difficulties. He emphasized
that with sustained peace and stability, Pakistan could advance towards becoming a more
prosperous and robust nation.
