Agri development vital for economic future : Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal

said on Sunday that agriculture development was crucial for securing Pakistan's

economic future.

Talking to the media at 16th International Food, Hospitality & Beverage Industry

Exhibition and Conference here at Expo Center, he extending congratulations on

the successful organisation of the 16th food Asia International Trade Fair and

highlighting the country’s potential to significantly boost its resources through

agricultural exports, which could amount to billions of Dollars.

The planning minister emphasized that agriculture development was the only way

to effectively address the current challenges faced by the country. He detailed plans

for a transformative "Green Revolution," which would leverage technological

advancements to enhance agricultural productivity and drive national development.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Pakistan had significant growth potential across various

sectors. He stressed the need for enhancing exports to advance economically

and noted that with thousands of agro-processing units already operating, Pakistan

should capitalize on global trends by developing its national brands to foster growth

and increase revenue. He also underscored the importance of improving product

quality to meet international standards.

Drawing inspiration from athlete and the javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem, who

succeeded despite limited resources, the minister suggested that Pakistan, with

its abundant resources, should also be able to achieve substantial progress.

Reflecting on recent challenges, he acknowledged the impact of political instability

and policy deficiencies on the country's trajectory.

The planning minister stressed the need for unity and focused efforts to overcome

these obstacles and steer Pakistan towards progress and development.

Recalling the government's past achievements, he noted the successful resolution

of the energy crisis in 2013, which improved public welfare and supported industrial

growth. He reiterated the ambitious goal of increasing Pakistan’s exports from $30 billion

to $100 billion.

He highlighted the importance of creating a strong "Made in Pakistan" brand focused on quality.

To a question, the minister said the Punjab government had introduced a farmer’s package

and revealed plans to send a thousand agricultural professionals and researchers to China

for training in advance agri sectors in September.

Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged Pakistan’s low productivity levels and stressed that improving

production, particularly in dairy, was essential for alleviating farmers' difficulties. He emphasized

that with sustained peace and stability, Pakistan could advance towards becoming a more

prosperous and robust nation.