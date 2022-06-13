Agri expert advises to cultivate new type sesame crop

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Sesame crop has capability to survive in drought condition, Talha Sheikh, Assistant Director Agricultural of Government Seed Farm said on occasion of cultivating new kind of sesame - millennium sesame here on Monday.

He said that new type of sesame, Millennium sesame, was developed by the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture and Biology, Faisalabad, a subsidiary of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

Talking to farmers,he said that newly discovered millennium sesame was important and cash crop cultivated in Punjab contained more than 50 % edible oil in its seed.

It has good protein estimated about 22 %, he said, adding that sesame oil was closer to olive oil following its productive qualities.

Assistant Director said cost of sesame crop is less and per unit income higher depending on area and time.

Sesame could be cultivated anytime between months of April to July. The two kilogram of the seed was sufficient for per acre land cultivation. The official advised farmers to act upon advisory of agricultural department to achieve improved and profitable production of sesame.