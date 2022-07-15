Agri experts advise farmers to select fertile land for beans cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to select fertile land for cultivation of bean crops.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mahmood on Friday said that before cultivating beans crop, land should be ploughed two to three times properly for getting good per acre produce.

He said farmers should sow advanced varieties of bean seed like CP-I, CP-II, CP-518, White Star, SA & E etc.

He said the bean crop could also be sown through a drill. The distance between lines should beminimum one feet so that weeds could be removed from the fields easily.