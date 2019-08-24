Agri-experts advise farmers to use modern technology for bumper yield

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to use the latest technologies with techniques and cultivate sugarcane crop in September for a bumper yield.

While talking to a private news channel, a spokesman for Agriculture Department expressed that approved varieties showed the most resistance against various diseases and give good crop.

He said  the Agriculture Department had approved various sugarcane varieties including CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc for September cultivation.

He said these varieties become ready for harvest early and give more yield than the varieties cultivated in November or October.       Crops planted in September, generally produces 25 to 35 % higher yield. The harvesting season is usually to carried out in autumn and spring in Pakistan, he further mentioned.

"Pakistan occupies an important position in cane producing countries of the world and Its ranks at the fifth position in cane acreage and production and almost 15th position in sugar production, adding the cultivation in September with latest technologies could boost the quality and quantity of the cane crop," he expected.

