Agri experts advised farmers to cultivate Beans crop in time

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to cultivate 'Bean' crop in time in fertile land.

In a message to farmers, the experts asked the farmers to prepare the land properly before cultivating the bean crop.

They said that the best varieties of Bean were CP-I, CP-II, CP-518, white star and SA Dendy.

They said that farmers should apply one bag of DAP per acre and use drill to cultivate the crop.

The minimum distance between rows should be one feet for getting the proper produce.

For further details, field staff of the agriculture department can be contacted.