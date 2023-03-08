Agri experts advised farmers to take special care of gram crop

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts on Wednesday urged farmers to take special care of gram crop as water scarcity could damage the crops as well as remove weeds from the fields at earliest.

According to Agriculture Information Department press release issued here, gram was cultivated on over 22 million acres in the Punjab province, which forms 80% of the country's total cultivation area.

In Punjab, 92% of gram was cultivated in arid areas.

"Water scarcity can cause stress in crops so the farmers should use a 'jatao' sprayer for irrigating the crop". The portions of damaged crops should be buried in the soil to avoid the spread of disease,the release concluded.