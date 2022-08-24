MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Agri scientists in a two days seminar held under auspices of MNSUA Horticulture department recommended that pomegranate should be given super food status keeping in view its dietary and medicinal value.

They said that the local varieties of the fruit should be cultivated with good market value.

They informed that the fruit production faced shortage owing to some problems it comes across including deficiency of calcium and scarcity of watering to the plant.

Bacterial Blight is another disease which incurs losses to the plant and its fruit, they said adding that the growers could not identify the disease most of times.

They should use anti bacterial spray available in the market to avoid the disease, the scientists recommended.

They also suggested good grading of the fruit for better profit for growers.

Addressing the concluding session, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), Dr Asif Ali said that the varsity was working for modern research for betterment of pomegranate growers.

He stated that welfare of the farmers was directly linked to betterment of economy.

Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, Dr Shafqat Saeed, Dr Tanvir Ahmad and others were present.

A good number of students and faculty attended the seminar.