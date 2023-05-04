UrduPoint.com

Agri Experts Stresses Need To Step Up Efforts To Overcome Environmental Hazards

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Experts at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have stressed upon to stepped-up efforts to fight environmental hazards, preserve the nature and to save the world from the devastating effects of climate changes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Experts at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have stressed upon to stepped-up efforts to fight environmental hazards, preserve the nature and to save the world from the devastating effects of climate changes.

The Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranged a seminar and took out a rally to mark Earth Day. The walk commenced from the Institute ended at Admin Block .

Talking to faculty members online, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said it was the need of hour to sensitize the people about the environmental issues. He said "We have to create public momentum to mitigate greenhouse emissions, increase tree cover, reduce pollution and protect endangered species." Institute Director Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza said young generation should also be encouraged to participate actively through awareness campaigns, and discussions, and plantation campaign.

Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that on Earth Day various events were held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day now was being marker more than 190 countries.

Deputy Secretary Environment Protection Department Muhammad Tahir said people must understand the need to conserve water and use natural resources effectively.

Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri said that under the SDP, the climate action, clean water and others were the indicators." We have to pace up the efforts" he added.

Muhammad Wasim from WWF, Dr Anwarul Haq, Dr Abdul Wakeel, Dr Muhammad Zia, Dr Amir Maqsood Gill, Dr Sanaullah, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Saif Ullah, Dr Muhammad Zia, Dr Saqib and other notables attended .

