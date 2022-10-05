UrduPoint.com

Agri Experts Urged To Make Efforts For Rehabilitation Of Livestock Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts will have to make concerted efforts for the rehabilitation of livestock sector in flood affected areas, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing a seminar organized by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry here on Wednesday. He said that a strategy based on seed supply and other measures was being mapped out for the revival of agriculture in the affected areas to enable the revival of agriculture and livestock after the worst devastation of the floods.

He said that trained manpower was being produced under various degree programs in Animal and Veterinary Sciences at the UAF that were working day and night for the uplift of the sector.

Animal Husbandry Dean Dr Qamar Bilal said that UAF was making all possible efforts to improve not only agriculture but also the livestock sector.

Director Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences Dr Riaz Virk, Dr. Muhammad Younis, Tahira Foundation Chairperson Tahira, Brook Faisalabad Regional Manager Dr. Muhammad Saleem and others also spoke on the occasion.

They also took out an awareness walk on the occasion.

