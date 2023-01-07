Agri experts urges people for kitchen gardening

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts on Saturday advised people to adopt kitchen gardening as it could help in mitigating financial constraints by providing healthy, cheap and hygienic vegetables.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department, people should cultivate vegetables at home and reduce their budget.

He said that seeds of all vegetables were easily available in the market as well as in the agriculture department and people could also cultivate vegetables at rooftop if space was not available in lower portion, lawn or courtyard.

"These vegetables are not only pesticide-free but also fit for human consumption and keep people healthy", he added.

Responding to a question, he said people could grow vegetable in pots, plastic bags, cratesand boxes as well as on open spaces in their houses.