Agri Expo 2022 To Be Held Tomorrow At Expo Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 10:30 PM

The Punjab Agriculture department is going to organize a two-day International 'Pakistan Agri Expo' 2022 at Lahore Expo Center on June 18 and 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department is going to organize a two-day International 'Pakistan Agri Expo' 2022 at Lahore Expo Center on June 18 and 19.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that the expo would highlight country's fruits, vegetables and products made from them at international level.

Experts from Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey would participate in the expo besides exporters and other stakeholders.

Spokesman said that prior to this expo the department had organized three such exhibitions in past in which 100 delegations from 15 countries participated.

He said it was worth mentioning that previous exhibitions helped in increasing country's export by 10.2 millions Dollar. He further said that Agri Expo 2022 was providing a platform to those associated with horticulture sector to highlight and introduce Pakistani products at international level.

